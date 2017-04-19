Spicer stands by Trump's claim of armada's presence in Korean peninsula

More
"The president said we'd have an armada going towards the peninsula," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. "That's a fact. It happened. It is happening rather."
4:32 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spicer stands by Trump's claim of armada's presence in Korean peninsula

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46892354,"title":"Spicer stands by Trump's claim of armada's presence in Korean peninsula","duration":"4:32","description":"\"The president said we'd have an armada going towards the peninsula,\" White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. \"That's a fact. It happened. It is happening rather.\"","url":"/Politics/video/spicer-stands-trumps-claim-armadas-presence-korean-peninsula-46892354","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.