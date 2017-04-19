Transcript for Spicer stands by Trump's claim of armada's presence off Korean Peninsula

USS Carl Vinson what happened he'd take us through the events from the perspective of a White House that lifted it miscommunication. This administration thinking that this vessel was thousands of miles away from its actual location. I'm sorry can you repeat the last part what do you think is to the events that let people within his administration to believe the vessel was thousands of miles away from its actual location. Well. I mean I pay com put out of released talking about. The group ultimately ending up in the Korean Peninsula that's the what it will do. I think we we were asked very clearly about the use of a carrier group in terms of deterrence and Ford presence and with that man and we were. That's what we discussed I would refer you back to. Any other issues with to the Department of Defense. President believed he had spoken to quickly on this location of the vessel. What was the president's having we have an armada going towards the pencil that's expect it happened. It is happening. Yeah so. My hope that. You know obviously the president. NC says there's a military. Hardware going to a region in the middle of it presses on treatments the outlet in the United States are. Encourage. When that happens not be the case they can interpret it that is false and Christmas houses White House explaining to South Korea and Japan that it back to. During the build up and the actual tune your initial launch there was no he says Robinson. Non profit world respectfully just I would ask you take. Either touch base with economic fiery defense that the statement that was put out was that the call this group was headed to Korean Peninsula and is heading to the Korean Peninsula. There and it all right nick. What. And out wasn't that sure I don't but that's not but that's not what we ever said we said that it was heading and it was heading there is heading there. I'm so that that remains. Pat but that's that if there's an impression. Then that's not conditioned and clarification from people who were seeking an intake on put out a release talking about what its ultimate destination was going to be. I'm and that's where it ended up Caitlin. Clarified. In an airport is headed there now. And now 300 dollars and later with all due respect that's not my we were asked a question. I no no no no that's not true. What I was asked was what's what's signal did it send that it was going and I answered that question correctly at the time that it signaled foreign presence. Strength in a reassurance to our allies that's a true statement. You're asking me why you didn't know better I don't know that's a question that should have been followed up we have pay com. Or the Department of Defense but the question the only question that we were asked was what signal cents and I think we answered that very correctly it's time. No one gonna until picture with us when any. But what part is misleading I'm trying to figure that out we were asked a question about what signal is sent we answered the question what signal sent. I'm not the one who commented on timing. That people headed there now. Are but again as best as I understand the question right but what I'm getting at is. It it was announced that it was going it will be there we were asked simply question and I think all other questions should be asked of the Department of Defense John. A giant John. Excellence on earlier today China's. Barnett. Straight. We've North Korea and North Korea may have seen it without simulated video. Over the past 24 hours shows it's the school's attacked and destroyed her city. Plus the American. White House reaction to that video and also the comments by his marbles books for us. Well first part is in the first time this north Koreans put out propaganda tools and I don't think we're gonna. Comment on every time they they put out a piece of propaganda. I'm second I think it's encouraging to see China continue to. And move forward in join us. In this effort to you. Control North Korea that comment before I think that the relationship. That the president strip started building present she'd Marla ago. Is clearly showing some positive signs China continues to have both economic and political influence over China. And and so I think it's important. To see them heading this direction and it's a very positive sign to see them plan large remarkable I think it is in everybody's interest two contained. North Korea's actions.

