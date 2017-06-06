Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions

Trump wrote disparaging tweets about the Justice Department.
Transcript for Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions
How would you describe presents little confidence. I have not had a discussion with him about that. Studies at that was development. But he wouldn't yeah I'm asking and I'm answering a question which is I have not had a discussion. As conferences from I. Said I have not had a discussion with them on the question I don't. If I haven't had a discussion with them about subject I tend not to speak about it.

{"id":47873595,"title":"Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions","duration":"0:22","description":"Trump wrote disparaging tweets about the Justice Department. ","url":"/Politics/video/spicer-trump-confidence-sessions-47873595","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
