Transcript for Spicer won't say if Trump has confidence in Sessions

How would you describe presents little confidence. I have not had a discussion with him about that. Studies at that was development. But he wouldn't yeah I'm asking and I'm answering a question which is I have not had a discussion. As conferences from I. Said I have not had a discussion with them on the question I don't. If I haven't had a discussion with them about subject I tend not to speak about it.

