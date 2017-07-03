Transcript for Spicer says Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims

It's beautiful three days since the president. Says that President Obama at his suppliers taps phones tapped pass trump tower. In those three days the White House come out any evidence whatsoever. I address this multiple times yesterday think. The president was but I stayed on Sunday saying that we've had no further comment and we were asking house and Senate Intelligence Committees to look into this concerns. And report back. Just ask the FBI director I think I look I don't. Now the president has not and I think that you know we. We've gone back and forth you guys and that I think. There's clearly a role that congress complain its oversight capabilities they made it very clear that they of the staff and resources the process I think that's an appropriate place for this to handle. I think if we were to start to get involved he would then write stories about how we're getting involved. As it's a no win situation I think the smartest and most deliberative way to address the situation has asked the house and senate. Intelligence Committees who are already in the process of looking into this to look into this and other leaks of classified information. That are troubling to our nation's national security. So as a president said in the statement on Sunday. We believed it that investigation. As well as the investigation of other classified leaks and other important information that threatens our national security. He looked into by the house and Senate Intelligence Committees and then we encourage them to report back. President Obama personally. I guess that's acute question asked my job is to represent the president and talk about what he's doing what he wants and he's made very clear. What is. What is the goal is what he would like to have happen. And so I just. A leader that I think we've tried please Q4 I'm not here to speak for myself I'm here to speak for the present United States and our government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.