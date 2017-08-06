Transcript for What's at stake after Comey's testimony on Russia

Steve Gomez over in LA you know it strikes me we we say how many no hint that people. Are keeping an eye on this hearing today certainly everyone in Washington certainly everywhere than interest in the headlines but what about people. Inside law enforcement specifically inside the FBI how are they processing. This whole investigation ongoing now with a special counsel and specifically mr. colonies role in all that. While ensure the people and law enforcement and at the FBI and the rest of the year US intelligence community. Are glad to see that the whole Russia. Issue and their attempts to influence our election to influence society to hack our systems. Is at the forefront. Because that is the most important thing that is going on that Russia is almost attempting to revitalize. The old Soviet bloc. I'm out there in their eastern your in the Middle East. The fact is as as I've referred to it and a number times the trying to get the band back together. And it's important that the American public and the world knows that that is going on. And that law enforcement in the FBI and the rest of the US government is aware of and and is ready to deal without so I'd to me that is one of the most important things for everybody now that it's out there. Maryland lake back here in New York this with something mr. Komi spoke to quite passionately during his testimony in his lines questioning yet it to be cut off. By the senator with apple and the question because he continued to talk about it about the importance of addressing this and getting to the bottom of it. You held elected office right do you think people asked. What is at stake here. I certainly hope so I think when you take a look at character called me and the confidence he showed and with his answers. I think the people statements in this is he said this is a big deal. Which underscores to me. That this this sadness yet when they beat the leaked conversation that the president had the day after the fire. That. You know we got rid of you the pressure is off he's a nut job you. That's such a contrast to what we sought today. So I hope that those that that contrasting image of a president talking to Russia who we know with doubt. A try to interfere with our election and saying you know basically don't you wary about it I took care of it to this person who has dedicated their life. To serving our country in a serious and deliberate. And an honorable way you know I think it's a very stark contrast at the White House is gonna have a tough time. Squaring. What Rick let's talk about that how does the White House. Move forward from here I mean obviously we've seen a disconnect sometimes between the team that sent out to be messaging on behalf of the president and with the president himself. Says in public settings how do they move forward from here what's next. What will be an immediate frenzy to say where the tapes are there any White House notes specifically. What is the responses and we understand that word here this afternoon from the president's personal lawyer which is going to be. But bearing offers bearing the brunt of these these questions and answering them as directly as they had. I think a year and a half it has that down the hatches for a little while allow the initial frenzy over. And then you're up for what is going to be very long process with direct with with with the former FBI director Bob all of the special counsel here. He's the real audience if you think about it this isn't about convincing members of congress all right the other members of the public. Bob Mueller right now is investigating the criminality is criminality of what was talked about today both in terms of Russia and attempts it to potentially cover up and obstruct justice. All of that is in his court so what he takes away from today and what he takes away from the White House response there why operational lack thereof. Has a lot more of a long lasting consequence well. This White House is very good about chewing out the other stop and saying the president. Is gonna need to work on on the work of the American people whether a president believes that or not they can do that message perspective. They may lose written in the in the time between. But I think for them they have to worry about the long game because this is going to be a very long one of the very difficult one for them. Well and Rick on that same point look that White House have to continue to govern it got big things on the agenda their early in their administration. Still working on health care and tax reform and a lot of other things let alone breaking news the stuff. That comes at them. How did he do this moving forward you they separate all things related to the investigation as he mentioned to the private attorney saying I'm not gonna talk about that here. You gotta talk to mr. castle it's or if there's some degree of accountability where they have to engage on the investigative front. Effectively this paralyzes the White House they are going to try to separate things and think about these two different tracks you jet attract in the legal track they're gonna pots all those questions to the private attorney and hope that people stop asking them but they won't stop asking them. And director Muller's investigation in shorts that director called Lee's testimony today double in shorts that this is going to be a long slog of a process. It I don't know how you can do effective governance terms of legislation in the mean time. They can try and they'll try to do that but that did this is going to be the all consuming story for the foreseeable future. Merrill like but take on added and move toward. I think what its descent was really poignant he said that the real audience is Mueller commie gets that. Call me made shore that he put that he. In leaking that the his documents. Which led to his appointment the appointment of Mueller I don't think that's a testimony that he gave today was a mistake. He is putting new I noticed this are that these are the facts as I know them. There's no way to escape this so would ever you're going to do in your investigation. They're gonna have to square with those facts I was Wellington to make under oath. So I think it was very very we knew we'd take a look at what what Conley said. Very clear that he was pointed to audiences you know that be the broader audience but directly to Mueller.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.