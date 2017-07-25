State attorneys general challenge Trump to end DACA

More
ABC News' Armando Garcia talks to Juan Escalante from America's Voice and Karen Tumlin from the National Immigration Law Center about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
14:50 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State attorneys general challenge Trump to end DACA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48846901,"title":"State attorneys general challenge Trump to end DACA","duration":"14:50","description":"ABC News' Armando Garcia talks to Juan Escalante from America's Voice and Karen Tumlin from the National Immigration Law Center about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.","url":"/Politics/video/state-attorneys-general-challenge-trump-end-daca-48846901","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.