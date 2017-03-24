Transcript for State department issues presidential permit for Keystone pipeline

Thank you very much use. To am pleased to announce the official approval. Presidential permit. For the keystone XL. TransCanada will finally allowed to complete its local. With efficiency. We're working out the final details as we seek. Let me an incredible life. Greatest technology. Known Fulham. And frankly. Right. It's a great day for American jobs at a historic moment for nothing. And energy. It's this announcement is part of a new era of American energy policy that would lower costs for American. And very significantly. Reduce our dependence on foreign oil and create thousands of jobs right here in the Mac and I also would like yeah. It's a lot safer to have pipelines that you. Used other forms transportation new product. When completed the keystone XL pipeline will spend 900 miles. And have the capacity to deliver more than 800000 barrels of oil per day to the gulf cholera post. Some state. Pipeline. The fact is that there's eight billion dollar investment in American energy was delayed for so long. It demonstrates how our government has too often fail officers. Company. Earnings for the past long yours. Yeah we began to make things right and to do things right. Today we take one more step in putting good jobs wages and economic security of American citizens Ers. Put America. As the keystone XL pipeline now homes following this is just the first of many energy and infrastructure projects that my administration. Willow Peru and we will. Couple of the Cleveland. Ones which will be announced Hughes. In order to help put Americans back to work grow our economy and rebuild our nation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.