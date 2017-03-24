-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Latest on House health care vote
-
Now Playing: State department issues presidential permit for Keystone pipeline
-
Now Playing: Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says
-
Now Playing: White House budget director on health care bill negotiations
-
Now Playing: White House outlook on GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Trump issues ultimatum on GOP health care vote
-
Now Playing: Why the health care vote is crucial for the GOP
-
Now Playing: How many votes the GOP can afford to lose on health care bill
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump shows off his trucking skills
-
Now Playing: GOP health care bill vote postponed
-
Now Playing: Devin Nunes claims U.S. intelligence intercepted communications of members of Trump transition team
-
Now Playing: House delays health care vote after failing to reach deal
-
Now Playing: White House: 'We have done everything we can' to negotiate American Health Care Act
-
Now Playing: Trump Jr. slams London Mayor after terror attack
-
Now Playing: What's behind House Intelligence Committee head Nunes' Russia probe comments?
-
Now Playing: Schumer: Democrats will filibuster Trump SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch
-
Now Playing: President Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated by intelligence announcement
-
Now Playing: House intel chair says Trump team 'incidentally' surveilled
-
Now Playing: GOP negotiates as House prepares to vote on health care bill