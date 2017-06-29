Transcript for State Dept. spokesperson clarifies 'bona fide relationships' under partial travel ban

I can tell you little bit more. About what's considered to be upon my relationship and a lot of Americans allotments oversees one questions about that. It's considered a close familial relationship it covers parents covers an in law a mother in law father in law a spouse. A child adult son and daughter son and daughter in law sibling in a whole or half including stock relationships those are all considered. To be bonafide. Relationships those familiar wished relationships and when I think that we talked about a little bit on the call. Is that it's under the immigration and nationality act and that's where we took that definition. And values that we receive these faintly definition. From federal law. And we received a definition and for whatever reason it doesn't include grandparents but we were just like states. There have been three days to get through us and try to put that so I'm I'm not sure that anyone was able to it. 28 risk assessment as you suggest about grandparents. But the lawyers have been have been putting together putting this together and working for the past days as it's everybody chime in and about what they think this might mean let me please get back with you. With one of our lawyers he's been working with DHS and DOJ to best answer Austin as a let me just. Take the bulk of that question and get back with you any folks watching on TV they're probably can't hurt you that talking about so let me get back to you with it with a good country. Packed with some of these countries and and and we would take issue certainly with the government grants some other nations. You know that their. Can be concerns and American public. Could have legitimate concerns about their safety. When. We open our doors and we want to open our doors to people who are willing to go through. Proper screening measures and who want to be here and want to be productive members of ours I Alina back. I know that I think we take issue with the government program not the people. I know you want to push me to say something. A pay editing out on the executive board.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.