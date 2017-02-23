Transcript for Steve Bannon says media 'always wrong' about Trump

I think if you look at you know the opposition party and how they portrayed the campaign how they betrayed the transition now that the portraying the administration it's always wrong. I mean on on the very first day that Kelly and and I started. We reached out to Ryan Sean Spicer Katie it's the same team that you know every day was ground where in the campaign the same team that did the transition if your member. You know the campaign was the most chaotic you know by the media's description most chaotic most disorganized most unprofessional. Had no earthly idea what they were doing then you solve all crying and weeping that night. On on hot hey pat. And the reason why the reason their work is is is president trawl. I mean trump had those ideas head that energy head that vision. That could galvanize a team around him of disparate look work coalition. You know a lot of people think you know have strong beliefs about different things but we understand that you can come together the wind we understood that from August 15 and and we. Never had a doubt. In dollar from never had a doubt that he was gonna win.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.