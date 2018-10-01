Transcript for Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out of job again stepping down as chairman of bright part knees after facing intense backlash from the president's supporters. His departure from the conservative website comes just days after he was quoted in the new book disparaging the president and his family. Allies say ban and plans to continue his far right activities but many question whether he can maintain his influence. Three federal judges have ruled that north Carolina's congressional map which was re drawn by Republicans is illegal. The judges in the so called gerrymandering case ruled the drying of the map was done with excessive partisanship. That gave Republicans an advantage firm most of the seats. They've ordered state lawmakers to adopt a new map by January 24 Republicans plan to appeal.

