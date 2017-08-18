Steve Bannon out as White House drama continues

More
ABC News' political team looks at the events that led to Bannon's departure and where the Trump administration will go from here.
21:10 | 08/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steve Bannon out as White House drama continues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49301243,"title":"Steve Bannon out as White House drama continues","duration":"21:10","description":"ABC News' political team looks at the events that led to Bannon's departure and where the Trump administration will go from here.","url":"/Politics/video/steve-bannon-white-house-drama-continues-49301243","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.