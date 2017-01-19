Transcript for Steven Mnuchin Defends His Role in IndyMac

I'm eager to share were Q why I believe I will serve well as America's next secretary of the treasury. But first I want to correct the record about my involvement with indymac bank. Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury Secretary. I have been maligned as taking advantage of others hardship in order to earn a pock. Nothing could be further bend the truth. During the summer of 2008. I saw the devastation that was caused by the housing crisis. When I watched people lined up to get their life savings out of indymac bank. He was the middle of the financial crisis and despite the global panic I saw a way to save the bank. I applied for a banking charter and submitted a bid to be FDIC for indymac. On December 31. Just before midnight we signed a binding agreement with the FDI say. They later confirmed that our bid was almost a billion dollars higher than the next best bit. We were willing to invest one point six billion dollars into the most costly bank failure ever to be FDIC deposit. We did this because we believed in or ability or rebuild and create a successful regional bank. We believed in the recovery for the American economy. Let me be clear. My group had nothing to do with the creation of the risky loans. In the indymac loan portfolios. When we bought the bank we assume these bad loans which had been a originated by previous management. Some of those individuals had to answer to federal authorities. For their bad lending decisions. We invested one point six billion dollars into a failing financial institution. When most investors were running for the hills. We're renamed the business one west bank and save thousands of jobs. We developed a prospering community banking franchise. In Southern California. As most banks were pulling back. Over the next two years we bought two more struggling banks from the FDIC. First head of Santa Monica and La Jolla bank both through competitive bidding. Combined we had almost seventy branches in built a robust lending business especially for small and medium size businesses. As chairman of the bank I met with hundreds of business people from all walks of life. Who were seeking loans to grow their business and prosper. Like many banks at the time Indy Mac and its reverse mortgage division financial freedom. Was unstable due to a large amount of distressed credit mortgages and its portfolios. We bought indymac. These legacy loans were included in the purchase. The responsibility landed on me to clean up the mess. Others made but we inherited. We worked very hard to help homeowners. Remain in their homes through modifications. Wherever possible. Ultimately won west extended over a 100000 loan modifications to delinquent borrowers to try to help them out of a bad situation. I am proud of the fact that loan modifications. Started at indymac under the leadership of the FDIC. However the FDIC low and moderate the creation program did not work for everyone. When the FDIC took over indymac they estimated that more than half the foreclosures. Would not meet their test for a loan modification. And they demanded many policy conditions. Extend assistance to sympathetic or worse by establishing affordable and sustainable payments. By borrowers. Increase the net present value of cash flows to the owner of the loan. In stabilize housing markets. My group how to each year to servicing agreements. That limited our ability to make loan modifications that could have helped more far worse. In the press it has been said that I ran a four closure machines. This is not an accurate description of my role one West Bank. On the contrary I was committed to loan modifications. Intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a loan modification machine.

