Students stage lie-in for gun reform in front of White House

More
Protesters laid on the floor for several minutes to represent victims of school shootings.
0:52 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students stage lie-in for gun reform in front of White House
Clear. Pain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53200512,"title":"Students stage lie-in for gun reform in front of White House","duration":"0:52","description":"Protesters laid on the floor for several minutes to represent victims of school shootings.","url":"/Politics/video/students-stage-lie-gun-reform-front-white-house-53200512","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.