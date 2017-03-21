Transcript for Supreme Court nominee asked how he'd rule against President Trump

I'd like to have you describe in any way you want to. What judicial independence means. And specifically tell us whether you'd have any trouble ruling against a president who appointed you. So that's a softball mr. chairman. I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party. Other than based on what the law and the facts in particular case require. And I'm heartened. By the support I have received. From people who recognize. That there's no such thing as a Republican judge were democratic charge. We just have judges. In this country. But I think of what judicial independence means. I think of Byron white. Two I think. I think of is fierce. Rugged independence. You did is he said I have a job. People asked what his judicial floss he was I give the same answer. I decide cases. It's a pretty good. Philosophy for a judge. I listen to the arguments made. Or read the briefs that are put to think. I listen my colleagues carefully. And I listen to the lawyers in the well. I take the process of judicial process for its streets. Gonna go through it step by step. And keeping an open mind for the entire process as best I humanly can't. And I leave all the other stuff at home. And I make a decision based on the facts rule. Those are some of the things judicial independence means to me means to me the judicial oath that I took. To administer justice without respect to persons. To do equal right. To the poor and the rich. And to discharge impartially. The duties mile off its. To beautiful looks to statutory oath written by the spot. That's what judicial independence means to pay.

