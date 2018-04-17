Transcript for Supreme Court takes up battle between states, web retailers over sales tax

Online shoppers will want to take note of what happens at the Supreme Court today justices will hear arguments in the case called South Dakota vs wade fair. They're trying to determine whether the state can impose sales tax on out of state. Internet purchases a North Carolina pastor behind bars in Turkey has denied terrorism charges during an emotional day in court. And Branson was arrested during a crackdown on the political opponents of Turkey's president. He could face 35 years in prison Fox News host Sean Hannity is distancing himself from the president's attorney Michael Cohen. After Hannity was named as Colin secret client in court. Andy insist Cohen has never represented him meanwhile a judge has denied a request by Cohen and the president or first access to evidence seized during an FBI raid.

