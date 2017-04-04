Susan Rice: 'Absolutely false' officials unmasked names for political purposes

Former national security adviser Susan Rice says it's "absolutely false" that Obama administration officials unmasked names of associates of President Donald Trump's campaign for political purposes.
1:28 | 04/04/17

Transcript for Susan Rice: 'Absolutely false' officials unmasked names for political purposes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

