We're live on the Mississippi River on ABC's Josh Haskell we are in look where let clear Iowa you just can't keep me out of Iowa right now. Yet the rivers almost frozen but people are having a real good time. Inside the green tree brewery told us is the hottest place in the Clair everyone has become purity through all their own the year. If you're really seeing people hanging out eating popcorn and it's Iowa so there's a lot of strong opinions and of course without even asking. Everyone is talking about Friday's inauguration. Of president elect Donald Trump. Someone talking about this our buddy Jeff Brock we are just catching up first of all show everyone your shirt it. Well I. And Two and a Half Men so I don't like Charlie Sheen replica. Could have insured on. And Jeff. He wasted no time coming right up to me telling me you are very excited for the inauguration. Correct yes I am I am very looking forward to volatility and elected as the spread the United States. I have been dissatisfied toll for the last eight. Donald Trump's gonna shedding new light on the United States from. There's been a transition so far he's named his cap and it. There's been a lot of talk about rush what you think about the last few months that Donald Trump's been able to put together his agenda. I think I think mr. trump has done a great job mom I think the Russian. All lot of Democrat. Four losers think. I. If the Russians fleeing propagate. The election. The United States. Populations. Still elected Donald Trump is the president United States. Whether the Russians had any influence with the Chinese added influence. I don't see it they didn't come to our voting Booth they didn't vote. Donald Trump was elected as the United States breast. But Jeff at this point senators and congressmen didn't wash DC they're not saying we want to overturn the result they're just looking into the role. That Russia played beast on intelligence and you have any sort of issues with Russia wanting to interfere. And with our election wanting one candidate over the other. If if they want to do interfere. That's their prerogative. The American people still vote. There aren't there why they're wishes and Donald Trump was still loaded and the president. What do you think about all this recent controversy surrounding the words of wrecked by John Lewis now what you Democrats in congress are going to be boycotting the inauguration. Trump taking who is on. Twitter. This is not the first time that Jones is not intended an inauguration. Tell us your thoughts on well I would. Want something that stuff over the weekend. And John Lewis has his opinion. He's claiming that Donald Robinson illegitimate president. Hi I thought. Barack Obama an election I thought Bill Clinton loses illegitimate president that was my philosophy that was mightily. John Lewis as his weight I have one Donald Trump one thirds where whether the Russians had any influence or not. I didn't see it. The Russians did influence my vote. And the county I live in Illinois it. Kerry don't don't even know it's a democratic base county. The county rather than in Illinois Knox County. There were more votes for Donald Trump for president and worked for Hillary Clinton's old enough the Russians and the influence. ID NC. Just to clarify for viewers were eastern Iowa right now we're thought cities area we're right on the border. Jeff comes over all the time it's pretty easy. To go back and forth and a lot of trump rallies that I covered. In Davenport must be eighteen other areas that were a number of people. They came over from Illinois. To see Donald Trump here in Iowa want to ask you Jeff. Is there any concerns that going into the trumpet ministry should anything you think he could do better. As far as them telling us about his proposal. This happened. Well I like his velocity on overturning. Obama. I'm under the belief. That the United States government should have no say so what I have to apply if they want to make it affordable for me to buy it. But they cannot mandate. Need to buy something that I do not want lie which is Obama. Why don't mind I get penalized to my income tax I have to pay a fine. If I don't want to buy health insurance that's my business. Now I understand it as far S liability insurance for car insurance. I live in Illinois. My car insurance. Protects me from hitting somebody else and causing him damage they don't require meat apply comprehensive and collision insurance violence will harm. That's up to me the same think should happen with health. If I wanna buy all bought by don't want nobody I shouldn't be mandated by the federal government demise of that and I don't want. Walt all we have Jeff here wanna just ask. You one more question is there anything that your gonna miss about President Obama is there any vice you have. For Democrats are you think there's a way to bring this country together it seems like more divided and ever. Well off. I worked hard for the money and I. In its bars and Democrats wanting to give away everything. That's like Rollins. You rob from the rich and give him more. You heard what you do you don't you skated for free. It's all. About but as far as the relationships go in the divided. Via highlights United States come back again. I really wouldn't let. I'm I'm tired of seeing the that's likely be giveaway implying mind. God. You can only help. Republican controlled house and senate. They're trying to do. Everything you mean peel off I don't wish to see all the tax money be given if you want to have something like. Thank you Jack appreciate you talking to us live on ABC digital we're gonna walk down a little bit talk to some. Other people gathered here green tree brewery in Le Claire Iowa. Sir you got it meant for us path super chatting earlier. You live in Iowa correctness and part of Iowa. Islands and sue you live in Clinton Iowa and you're it doesn't sound like you voted for him. No one. How are feeling going into Friday's inauguration ended president Obama's. Eight years long getting an Donald Trump. Simon I'm excited I. We nice little changed. You know I don't I have a young family of five children. When a lot of care team and I. Paid substantially. Or insurance. From where I was that would and I you know I've worked the whole time and I kind of company that took care of us but you know 33. And was forced them we see a lot more. Then an audit I does that mean I'm not sure we'll get back to that I don't know we'll get back to it was but. You know. Pedestal I don't feel like lifeless minutes affordable for this all I had like to you know be able to enjoy what networks more. So what does Donald Trump have to queue to get off to a good start he ran. A lot of things that he promised to do. It could be getting a very ambitious agenda to change how President Obama spent the last eight years we think he has to do to really get the ball. Well I think repeal Obama there's going to be a big deal more. He's early field Lou back nobody's gonna say it was gonna do. And I'm not against you know take care of everybody but finally that is. Affordable for everybody to like me that I'm you know. I don't mind. Paying for stuff on paper southeastern me and my family and I wanna give somebody lend money out of selling them. I don't want to be told how it feels when. So. He did Japanese is that I think it is a protect our borders and no doubt about that ye. We've seen in the news Powell. I feel as we've been obsessed because there's a lot of refugees coming man and they seemed to not be. Too happy about. Little so Hossa. I'm amphetamine ice here but. That you don't know if they wanted to leave little different light Alan. How minor or you particularly touching on the issue of national security yet to be a priority. Then ask here is a big deal I mean I want to feel safe on the elbow locked on the streets. My home town Ernie Holmes now however bill and feels it here in. Not worry about all of my image. And church service at age. A nightclub. You know in the a lot of different things that people go to an to have fun style at close in the candidate because you know days as someone. Still out there and not everybody is a solitude to refugees but there have been analog and. It's been a very busy. He announced. His cabinet they have hearings coming there's been so much talk about Russia Russia's involvement election did they play a role that they want Donald Trump went to they had packed. The DN CETC. There's just been sold in the story lines have you been impressed with him so far the jobs it carrier. So some things done on the economy. Or is it kind of like let's wait and see hopeful tell me your feelings. I'm actually I've been. Really impressed he's done will really a great job with the (%expletive) are coming carrier. Has visited an awesome job. Forward. Another another another won easily keep our jobs. Michigan you know the auto and his industry general. In the United States is a big thing for us to keep that keep those jobs here aren't taken to Mexico or anywhere else. Good old. This is the whole thing about United States America. Now we come here we would now are working people here. And people will work. You know whatever you've been if you want to pay him on the DL due to. Have good work and UT somewhere else. He may not have to build all the work that you and again where else. You call you have five children 505 children are you can watch the inauguration with all your kids. Give them give them a little bit of a sense. Of the history of our you can even thought inauguration what are your guys plans. I am a lots inauguration. I little. Trying to possibly Cilic solar panel and my children six and under. The hospital policy statements that there actually watching TV parade I think it's that important to watch. All the inaugurations. No matter who the president is. Now we've. We've lived in this united sees America. For 240 years. And we have 45 president so let me just put that perspective 240 years supported my presence. Very many home and we need to respect that we have lived in the greatest. Place them in the world soul I think it's just worth definitely watch it every every time you get a chance to do it. I haven't I watched every one no matter play reader. And on that note bears plenty of Democrats and as far right. Monaco on camera some people I've talked today's state of Iowa just. Don't worry they're telling me that they're scared of the next four years they're scared trump street. It seems like you know we are more divided than we've ever been you're talking about how the inauguration as a way to bring us together and you believe that Democrats. And Republicans can come together that's it you've seen here in Iowa how do you fix. The issues. People just fighting. Constantly now I'm means there. I think if you just him. Yes but that you care. The got to go to your roots and it didn't do you leave the program that. Play. You know. Do you believe it don't don't do it. Money tell us what to do mean that that that sees a lot of the issues that I noticed you know. Stick what's what you believe and why did you get into the service. We want to get political services. And in did you get into the due to be ready yet to be a difference maker did you exit to make money. There's a difference maker that the that's what you should be. Lawrence you believe that politicians should put themselves and their own personal interest and second and put the country first absolutely and that's what you're doing that's what you should be. And you're running for office. Right now I'm you know what it's all cause right there as well let's tell. What's your first lasting peace Francis Josh Haskell so much for talking to us thank you and I wanna. Think specifically all the folks here green tree breweries here a lot of excitement about Friday some people's I mentioned a little. This. But. It seems like everyone in Iowa to talk to you. Pretty much wants to lost they won a seat. How president elect trump does succeed his speech they want to see the parade. One man even told me once trump sworn in that's all he needs he's not gonna watch any further so that's the scene here and look where Le Claire Iowa. I'm Josh Haskell have continuing coverage from around the country and of course inauguration on Friday for not signing off from Iowa. Stated.

