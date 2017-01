Transcript for Tax Lawyer Lays Out Trump's Plan For Businesses

The conflicts of interest laws simply do not apply to the president or the vice president. And they are not required to separate themselves from their financial assets is relinquished leadership and management of the Chinese organization. To his son Don and hair. And a long time I'm executive Alan Weiss of together time Eric Allen we'll have the authority to manage the Trump Organization. And make decisions for the duration of the presidency. Without any involvement whatsoever that president electro. Trump owned operated and branded golf clubs. The commercial rental property resorts hotels. Rights to royalties from pre existing licenses of trunk marks productions and so that things like trump tower. Near alert at all of his other business assets forty Wall Street will all be in the trust. President elect trump should not be expected to destroy the company he feels he cannot have a totally blind trust with operating businesses. President trump can't un know. He owns trump tower. President elect trump has decided we are announcing today that he is going to voluntarily donate. All profits from foreign government payments made to his hotel. To the United States treasury. This way it is the American people who will profit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.