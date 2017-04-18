Transcript for Tennessee residents on Trump's first 100 days and Sen. Bob Corker's town hall

Hey guys I'm on in about life in New York seat probably heard all members of congress are on recess from Washington it in their home districts they're holding town hall they're taking eight content. Tough questions everything from foreign policy to health care. RO Josh Haskell has been tracking some of these town policies quickly working its way to becoming like our official town hall. Correspondent he's in Tennessee Utah senator Bob Corker is found all. And he joins us live from and see how it's not weird we're QAQ now. Well it's been a pretty fascinating feet on the right now and invent this taken a little bit of road trip. It was a Little Rock, Arkansas yesterday. With senator content today senator corker and now of course grabbing a little bit luncheon this Rick's place central barbecue in Memphis I've been here. About ten minutes and I already smell like rips it I thought it. An extra sting for this flight. Should just like I'm taking later today to another town hall this evening. In saint Charles Illinois so we're trying to get as much out of this week is weak hand showing all of our viewers what. They're convert their members of congress and senators are up to and the town hall this morning with. Senator corporate you mention on that was pretty fascinating because we've seen a lot of these really loud crack ballrooms. I'm convention centers this was at a coffee shop people were coming right up to the senator asking very pointed questions. There wasn't a lot of yelling. But people definitely felt like they had their moment. With senator corker one moment that stood out to meet was of course on the Russia investigation. Someone would with the local organizing group here asked. The senator about an end to best independent investigation which reports been reporting on the calls for that in the senator said it five cents anything at all. Where. People are not being fair they're not taking it seriously. They're just siding with the white house with their party I will call for that investigation so. About a news not out of the senator. Point yeah. And importantly the committee did a lot of people hack. About foreign policy about where the top administration is going on the. Yeah on. You know there was actually quite a few questions not surprisingly on foreign policy on Syria on North Korea. In senator corker. As he has been critical at times the traffic. Administration. Wanted his constituents here in Tennessee to know that the trip administration. It's actually come to him numerous times he used the word of bolt. On their positions. Asked his advice. Of course as you mention he is the chairman of foreign relations committee he has traveled to many of these. Regents met with the generals. Didn't really all over the world by studying these topics and he said he has in many respects been encouraged. But what the truck administration has done in terms of asking questions. And changing their positions on China. On Syria on Israel and of course I did ask him about. North Korea. He is you mentioned is in recess right now I asked him you know are you following every it's been happening in North Korea. He said yes I asked him about what he how we thought the top administration was handling things. Especially in regards to China take a listen to this moment with senator Bob work. How do you think. Ratcheting up the issue. On the very close. They probably you know open sources say they've got. One outside. And sources cited north greatest one in authority who went instead. Quiet now they'll be delivered here mining and unseat him and still am it will literally atmosphere. Bryant but they're developing. It's very important t.'s stability of that region where we have allies like. It's not really an outside. Song glad they're actually. I have a sense there fully cognizant. And the risk in the region. Home less they look forward. City now absorbs. So senator corker saying he's gonna meet with secretary Tillerson early next week. To be briefed. On everything that the administration is up to a North Korea parents of course vice president pence just returned. From the region. And senator corker told me when I asked him do you think that we can avoid military. Action in new or create he said yes that's the hope that's what we're aiming. That's fascinating stuff doesn't carry that back on the domestic front where people asking questions that we've seen come up in other town hall like. About health care and out what the plan is moving Ford for repealing and replacing Obama care. If that is still the planned sixteen that's so much did it come up in Tennessee. It did come up not just health care Social Security. Lot of state issues mental health system in Tennessee was also brought up but. On health care you know Tom cotton talked a lot. More extensively on his stance on health care. His a goal to repeal and replace obamacare how he doesn't believe. That there are done that the house has done this and it is done in terms about legislation. Corker didn't mention those words repeal and replace he didn't really talk specifically about where the senate plans to go. For from this point of course yesterday there is also a representative. With senator caught in today it was just senator corker he kind of wanted to you almost separate himself from. Paul Ryan's bill and so he didn't really. Talk about what the senate plans do you. But he talk specifically about Planned Parenthood there was actually a doctor from Planned Parenthood who asked him about his plans. If he does plant it completely defund Planned Parenthood about the programs they offer. And senator corker talked about the other ways. In which his constituents and people here in Tennessee can get the care that Planned Parenthood. Offers that was not an answer that was well received by those in the crowd and he didn't out right say I'm against Planned Parenthood. But he definitely gave. They hint that he does knicks expect. Really give them the funding and gave those other off. Yeah. To Johnson curious we just saw some of those pictures from senator corker. Interacting with some of his constituents there you mentioned it was a smaller venue than me traditionally seen with him right there in a coffee shop alongside. Some of the local voters. Do you think that that created it different howling because one of the reasons the town halls it's so much. Attention is because people feel like I have to stand up and scream at this person on the stage to be heard and it ends up beating up a pretty. Tents inner action keeping the smaller venue had a change the tone of the conversation. I think it really has more to due with the representative or senator Dan and the scene. Because one thing I noticed today vs yesterday is that it seemed like Tom cotton as my colleague near Al sparks even pointed out. He seemed prepared he knew what he was walking into. He knew that Little Rock would have a pretty packed crowd people who. We're against his policies which was the case but coworkers seemed a little deterred by the hissing. By the few shouts and the crowd by some of the questions he it to differences on the set. Everyone can we please just be respectful can you please be respectful. He didn't come here to tell cut tell Arlington Tennessee today. To be cattle that are shouted out didn't really say that he was in the mood for that you just come from an overseas trip. And so I would say that created a different tone. He really was willing to listen there was some interesting back and forth not just on health care but also on foreign policy. Someone approached him after asked him a question. That was basically. Quote I don't want my son to go to war. In senator corker could have easily kind of push that aside as he was trying to leave instead he said which were you talking. Which conflict are you talking about man what are you worried about specifically. Engaged her for about five minutes so. Yet it was completely different today than yesterday and I think that kind of has to do it center corporate approach to really wanting to you. Listen to these individual cases and not sort of fall in Q at some people describe this quote unquote trap of the town hall. Where you get these visuals of constituents. Yelling shouting over. Representatives which doesn't always play well for those particular representatives. Dot I have to point out in true apple form you make your way through what's probably wasn't the best barbecue places you could find. On the road which I totally respect. They yell and I don't hold you up from going in there but I do want to know where you headed next you're on this town hall beat weird kid acts and what you expect. It's one of freedom of that yet. I'm. Offer from. I and headed to saint Charles Illinois for another. Town hall with representative Randy old green it's the swing district. Democrats. Definitely have marked it is to see that they want to try and win so. We're gonna be paying close attention to everyone who's in the audience tonight getting interviews more light streams for ABC digital reports. In Illinois which is to state that I've not been to so far in my town adults who were up before we sign off from Memphis on not want to talk to my French. We're cheer George and I in Iraq you would your ribs broke away I can't let George green from. Shelby hill Tennessee in what are you eating that that's really what we hear about meeting in the great com play brisket. Cold War pulled chicken and reassembling its weight in that split up to you show us that was lifted up real quick. It happened at sea as you know bar BQ. Got his. Atkins. Look at George I attended town all of this moving. Yes we we should pause and in. Speaking of repeat the we're different things he wanted to whites now you'll find afterward at the theft. George I attended a town hall whole. This morning with your senator Bob worker. He of course the chairman of we're religions can be talked a lot about. The Syrian strike talk a lot about North Korea. And said that he was encouraged with the way to top administration has evolved on board policy. Do you agree with your senator. I think. Mr. trump has had any bank that it's in that. His demeanor and his way of going about it scares me. Sport Bob Corker I think he's been an anesthetic for Timothy. Who did you vote for president trump at the edge and I right now get mom to things that. Especially here in a college area Memphis. We're almost a hundred DC to presidential administration. Are you happy still happy with your vote in what is seen so far are you happy and we regret. Well if there had been other candidates might have a now I've got to support our president and he's needed they as he's new to politics he's a businessman. And Scotland but a lot of mistakes in politics but I hope the icty indictment in it's will be good for a mayor. In Georgia if you were out the town hall today of course George was not at the town hall about thirty minutes from here in Arlington. But if you were there. What question would you Masterson. It is. The Republicans. To support our president on other issues. So that we can. The change in a mayor cut. And hopefully something that would help it that younger people and working class we're talking about health care specifically. Health care is a big issue they're so much good about about care. My daughter has benefited from it my name Daniel at a meeting like twins has benefited from it. But I am and always plenty and something and make it better but got to take your time and really give up some ground. On the before I let George go and he question that you have for him I'm just. Period that he is going to scare that barbecue it you like you have to get your own it and make it fits in New York theater is that they have anything now. No surprise on his jump right out of politics and back into the commitment that I shouldn't have seen no pure if you sheer. Are you can assure that would mean that share that there's they need to share I got today it's but Ali did and at that restaurant. What's your last name George London like Lyndon let George London. Memphis. The move which part of Tennessee and from Shelby bill itself eastern middle Tennessee and here to check on the dominance. You'll we hope your daughter gets better and take you so much for talking to ABC digital. So long now I'm gonna have to sign off the got to go to the airport in and make my flight to Illinois for. What will be my second town hole of the day and we'll of course have more reports. But for now we're gonna we're gonna sign off from Memphis Tennessee. Dot apple live fourth. And be safe travels my friend though it's a barbecue before you take off yes. Up up. And they acknowledge you are watching as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. For a more political news and all your other hat for now I'm on and not enough see you back here health and.

