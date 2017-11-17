Transcript for Tensions run high as Senate Finance Committee considers GOP tax plan

We'll run we'll of course say. Senator McCaskill and senator Casey and senator Stabenow and senator Nelson. Are voting against 4000. Dollar raise that this tax cut is gonna bestow on them. We know it's coming we know you'll have way more money to. Promote that happen we will have to defend it but that's why the Wyden amendment so important and I I just think it would be nice just tonight. Before we go home to just acknowledge this tax cut really has not class it's rich. In that whole thing about higher wages while too good selling point we know companies don't just give away higher wages. They just don't. Give away higher wages because they have more money corporations are sitting on a lot of money now they're sitting on a lot of profits now I don't see wages going up so to spare us that. Spare us the bank shots parents that it's my sarcasm in this satire and. Erica has opened just say to is that. I come from the poor people. And I've been here working my host second career. For people who don't have a chance. And I really resenting anybody saying that I'm just doing this for the rich can be a break. I think you guys overplayed that all the time and it gets old. And frankly yeah equipment mister chair of the public believes it has much room. I get kind of second tower. True would some nice political play. Well mister chairman not true with all due respect I get sick and tired of the richest regular order management spearheading Rick -- either or every horror. Reynolds we do attack charter and Flash Player and I are and over and over how many times do we. Listen. I'm Robert do nudist fear. What you said was not right that's once I come from a lower middle class originally. Ordered opening day. So don't. Do that stuff on me. I got a little tired of that program. Number just say something if you didn't if went. There with pull this country out of every every message there. We get a lot of things which are talking two. And I think a better reputation of having worked together let's let's start with chip. Not starting with chip I didn't have done for years I've got more bills start with chip to mark ambassador regarding on this committee put together. And they've been passed for the benefit of people in this country. Now I can say is like you personally very much but I'm talent. This bull crap with you guys for you really get sold through wanted to look right these weapons. We've just not right. United just. Back in it takes a walk to going to be worked up like this over.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.