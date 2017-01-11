Transcript for Terror attack in NYC: Trump points to vetting immigrants

First of all, all of us are sending our love to everyone impacted by this insane terrorist attack. Eight people lost their lives after a man from Uzbekistan who has been in the U.S. Since 2010 used a represented truck to plow into people on a New York bike path in an ISIS inspired attack. They weren't sure what it was. Initially they said it was a road rage thing, which wasn't ri ringing true for a lot of folks. I did what a lot of people did on September 11th. I started to try to find my family that live near that area or work near that area. It's the terrifying feeling you get that oh, my god this is happening again. We talked on the show about things your mom will do to find you. I was in a place totally checked out. I saw my mom called me twice. She said your dad and I haven't heard from you. I'm thinking mom it's 24 hours. Then I saw what happened and it panicked me. This is one of my neighborhood. One of my best friends was in the grocery store across the street when it happened and heard everything as it happened. She's nine months pregnant. I called her. The thing is the trend of taking cars and jamming it into mass groups of people and crowds is the new trend with ISIS. We see it in Europe and the United States. One of the things joy you and I are in freemt with is the social media's responsibility in this. This guy had a track record on social media. When I look at shoes on zappos an ad appears on my computer. If you can track what shoes I'm buying, why can't you track the trend of people trying to hurt Americans. I think they do. The NYPD has been incredible. I don't know if you can stop this kind of thing. Trump wants to put in extreme vetting. He wants to make it harder to get in the country. My feeling is any tourist can could come from Spain, Italy, France, get a driver's license, get a zip car or a van and plow into anybody. How does the extreme vetting help really? It doesn't. This guy was from Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is not on the list of countries he wants to ban. What was sort of hypocritical to me when the terror attack happened in Las Vegas everyone was saying it's too soon to talk about gun control, yet this very same day we hear from the administration extreme vetting, this is terror. This selective outrage we're hearing from this administration is concerning to me. I want to point something out. Slightly more than one million people entered the U.S. Under this program based on the analysis of state department records. At least 24 -- 24,000 people. Thank you. Have entered from you become Stan. They're radicalized here. Part of the point I'm making you can't -- there are sometimes you can't stop stuff. He sort of threw chuck Schumer under the bridge and said this is your fault. The bottom line is you can vet people as much as you want to. If they make a shift in the middle there's nothing you can do about it. There are things we can do. Now that we've seen all this in Europe I would like to make suggestions. When you have a bike path and you need utility vehicles to get up and down there, they should have to swipe in order to move something that will allow a truck to get through. Once they get the truck through, these come back so the bikes can can't through so you can't drive a truck. You have barricades in front of churches and stuff. And in time square also. Just to point out I think it's interesting after the shooting in Las Vegas and we spoke about gun control, people were like you're politicizing. Then jumping to Schumer within hours of this happening. The distinction I can get on board with is terrorism is specifically defined by the motivation being ideological, religious. The fact he came out screaming allahu akbar and pledging allegiance to ISIS to me it's not too soon to call it terrorism. I agree. We can't find the motivation for the Las Vegas shooter. This isn't an American think. Like at what happened in Germany. Every global leader that came with Obama and this open borders presence have been voted out. When we're talking about rhetoric this isn't uniquely to America. It isn't unique to America. Unfortunately we're in a conversation that starts with you people. It's the other ism. The reason I pointed this out thousands of people come to this country from other countries. They respect us, they take care of us we look out for them. Whether they're home grown terrorists we doubt know what the man was yelling in Vegas. That's terrorism as well. It's not just the ideology we don't know much about. It's also the ideology that says you shouldn't be here. Or I'm going to domestically terror ice you. The motivation -- The business of not talking about the guns after that was a employ for the second amendment people I think to say let's put it on the a back shelf and people will forget about it. He had one of these assault rifles to make it ever worse. The lock stock. Yes. I don't speak gun. Whatever it is. They said we're going to do something about that and make it illegal. They haven't. It went away. Put it on the back burner. There are other things at play. When you're screaming allahu akbar to say there's not ideology playing at hand -- There is. What makes conservatives crazy is we can't talk about it. The shooter in Las Vegas should be called terrorism. This gentleman why he's so insane is because he was wealthy, white no criminal background whatsoever. Most mass shooters are white men. They're not normally wealthy men that makeover $1 million. Don't know his motivation still. But, you know -- the difference is when you say yes, he was screaming this you immediately put in your mind set all the stuff that you've heard. When you have a white male terrorist, people don't -- you know, you don't have he same response as you have when you say he was yell he honor to Allah. That is the profile of the a white male shooter. Should all white males be extracted from the country? Should they be extremely vetted. There are white men that are radicalized. We have people to train from ISIS. We should focus on what happened yesterday. Not that the Las Vegas shooting wasn't a tragedy. When we're talking about open borders, what I believe got president trump elected -- I was against the travel ban. It doesn't include Saudi Arabia. People respond when they're so scared. This happened in my neighborhood. People respond to red meat rhetoric. It doesn't matter what we say. People are responding to fear amongering. The travel ban doesn't do anything. This guy was radicalized here. Chick, the pulse nightclub. The bottom line is, when you talk about radical terrorists you are describing a specific group of people. When we talk about terrorist we don't talk about -- they don't like to talk about domestic terrorism because it opens a door to a question that they can't answer. They don't have a solution. How do we deal with angry white men who want to shoot people up who think all women should be doing this or all brown people should be doing this. How do we deal with that? Yes, I see. We gotta go. I'll be right back. ??? Announcer: Next only on "The view" congresswoman Jackie

