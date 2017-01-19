Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to Face Congress in Confirmation Hearing

Donald Trump's former GOP primary rival, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, will come before Congress Thursday for his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Energy Department.
0:41 | 01/19/17

Of the transition team is hoping to have several kava cabinet nominees confirmed on day one but so far no votes have been scheduled. A cup premiering at the confirmation hearing Disney gets under way today for former Texas governor Rick Perry he's nominated to lead the Energy Department. Which you might remember he once said he wanted to eliminate. Perry may be questioned about a New York Times report that said he actually misunderstood the job taking he would be an ambassador for the oil and gas industry. And trump is expected to tap former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue for Agriculture Secretary the last open cabinet position. If all of Trump's nominees are confirmed it would be the first cabinet since Ronald Reagan that doesn't include a single Latino.

