Texas governor signs law banning 'sanctuary cities'

More
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Sunday that would allow police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.
1:20 | 05/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas governor signs law banning 'sanctuary cities'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47265969,"title":"Texas governor signs law banning 'sanctuary cities'","duration":"1:20","description":"Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Sunday that would allow police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.","url":"/Politics/video/texas-governor-signs-law-banning-sanctuary-cities-47265969","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.