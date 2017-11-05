Transcript for 7 things to know about James Comey and the FBI's Russia investigation

Eight at magic really here at my upper ABC news digital Serena marsh. Even hold out all day here in the senate TV and radio booed because. A cold day here on capitol. Get a break. You so we're gonna break down exactly what you need to know about what's happening right now with the Russian investigation. As well as happening with the FBI. He's out of temporary acting director of the FBI and break it down yet seven things that you need to know. About the current investigation into action meddling not so off. We tease you number. And how that happened you know one. Think something is missing director was supposed to tests finds here and it. Obviously I'm here because he was fired this week every senator brought it up as well another beating referring to there was an annual hearing was held today. That was clean. Arnold ride threat and it. While every single member of the intelligence committee that doesn't happen very often and they knew they want to talk about it talked about all worldwide threat to Russia was the main topic and so it came acquitted and right away. They referenced that -- was not there. And if so who filled in form and McKay deputy director former deputy director of the FBI is now acting director of the FBI colonies absence and he held it down there is no question he stood his ground his firm. And he's respected member of the intelligence community and heated and very good job. Yeah I appreciative that the of people were wondering how he ended it is and major platform for him. But you're right he states dropped even seats are against the White House saying that you know he would not going to update the white house on the current investigation. In the Russian meddling and that he was going to keep it separate the FBI shouldn't be necessarily update White House and on going investigation that's possibly in the numbers. Terms can't White House ally paso. He stood firm on that he also stood firm on the fact that if the F if the White House try to push. Kush and doubled in the investigation he members of congress which members of com congress a sense of well being that this is going to be in forward but. Just to number two which is the investigation will continue this and debated in question what was going to happen with the ongoing investigation. So and it came out today reaffirmed that to quote he can set you can't stop the FBI from doing. The right thing he said the men and women of the bureau are going to do their job an upholding the constitution that's the number one priority and we should point out that McCain has. Acting director of the FBI so there's still is that did did it's the position for directors still have to be filled. That's a nomination president I was gonna put up an asked to come get confirmed before congress. Investigations continue Hal and I do. Still in The Hague and charge it will continue that is when thing now number three we I'm contradiction. Between McCain in the White House a few actually. Humble one with. How significant investigation actually is now indicated he quoted as investigations being. Highly the wreck Krause and against everything we've heard from the White House yesterday. We heard Sarah. That deputies are secretary white house Press Secretary say. It's a small is small level of the FBI's investigating one small thing it's not a big deal and for him come out and say it no this is highly significant is being. Went directly as everything like talking about an adult and the only thing there were some contradiction on number. I have armor for our number four here. And that their contradicting each other on tenant. What kind of leader and man a former director of the FBI agent Connie does. And McCain gave a passionate defensive him and now what are some of the quotes because. It was kind of unbelievable is that I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity continued on to say. Can tell you also that director combing enjoyed broad support in the FBI still does to this today. The vast majority of at. The White House defense one of their reasons for its director with that he losses support of the rank and file that's a big deal you're. This investigation. And near Rankin out to backe and for them to say he supported the rank and file and Aslan is Stan. And then having the FBI acting director come up and say he doesn't just still eat just how does bordering if he still has the support and vial. Really pushes back on their arguments. And death hadn't speaks avoca Leon that to definitely significant exactly and I can't we aren't out what that is to know and her. I got right. An amount as well I have I'm gonna clean air I am picking up again in the meeting teaching. You can tell and sent the rush not meddle in the 2016. Presidential election. Greece. At the actor and director. At C I am hey there is. Big. And the actor. James clapper also today and grieve question and Russian. And assets and went around one by one. Ul Ansar. Yes so clarification again. And the person. Our our our. Congress I don't six coming to become a ton or some. Thing acting director could not comment on. In particular. Time and time again. President Donald Trump's that a former director told him three times that he was not being investigated. And ethnic. How many asked him because they wanted to know what McCain did director can't tell president of the United States he was not under investigation and the cable. Said woody client which went on yeah let. I can't and I'm not in any conversations the president out of wit and director Connie now the we've heard though from members. Of the intelligence community and it's. With in the FBI is it's unlikely for them to perceive director Connie to actually see this to the president. Because he's a bully he's a prosecutor he speaks very careful with its words very deliberately and how he presents information and even last week when the senate and House Intelligence Committee was asking these questions. A balance the president's involvement he. Punted around it he didn't directly say if not because. As the director of the FBI with an ongoing active investigation he's not going to say who is being investigated because it could change. Moment to moment Wednesday he could be on US unit Thursday duke that's how investigations or bring up new evidence so. Acting director on the Kate didn't actually say or the other. People we know from intelligence community your time as they find. Reading don't does yeah. We're almost done here and a seven thinking about what's currently happening. It's. Election were finally their number seven. And is in some surprise today a big name that's been around last game a half. So talk. Deputy attorney general he all the major major it swung like. In the Mittal is here you had the leading Democrat Republican happens. And that's key. Ganske and I now you know why I have deputy general. On Capitol Hill today to make sure the senate investigations and ongoing investigation. The the Justice Department's. Art working together. That's how investigations or. Just sharing information as a key eking out today. Tune with. To its. Senate Intelligence Committee picture. Air corps. And weed out to and it back and forth. Eisenstein over you know. Did he really recommend get tired just recommend it. Admits that there was an era tactic that her how much. Did his recommendations sweep trumped acts fire economy it's said about this there's been back and forth now president trumps that. She said. That he was going buyer director. Regardless of the sat and obviously contradicts what we heard yesterday by president. Eric act of arrogance that they that you need to know what's happening right now its investigation things we still don't know what's lots and always. What exactly is going to come on this investigation and we're talking about that well from month. Right. Changing sometimes think about here and it shall keep it accurately. Marshall will be here honey our team will be here covering this around the night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.