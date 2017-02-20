Transcript for Thousands of demonstrators across US: Not my president

Not my president protests attracting thousands from the nation's capital to cities across America I can't even get bars and everyday get source to Atlanta and Chicago were a month into this administration you have this many people still out in the street isn't protesting because they're concerned about their country thousands turning out for the fifth straight week of protests following the inauguration of president trump. Who insist that all is going smoothly in his administration. You've seen what we've accomplished partners who partnered time. The White House is running so goes smoothly. From supporters who ventured into the crowd feel the president is not getting a fair shake I think with a bit of a bumpy star but nothing like the meaning it out and president from continued today to lash out against the media on Twitter. But at the same time in Europe vice president pence says there administration is committed to the freedom of the press. Both president and I strongly support a free and independent press you can anticipate. That the president. And all of us will continue to call out the media when they play fast and loose with the facts. But the importance of getting the facts right is the message being sent by Sweden's prime minister after president trump incorrectly suggested there might have been a terrorist attack in Sweden over the weekend we. Most old take responsibility for for use in pacts correctly. I'm for verifying. Any information that we spent. President trump announces replacement national security advisor will be eight are make master. He is also expected to reveal a new travel ban and executive order on immigration some time this week. Those are just two of the issues that have been galvanizing protestors today. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

