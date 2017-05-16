Transcript for Tick-tock of fallout after report Trump disclosed classified information

The allegation in this story president revealed classified information and in doing so they jeopardize critical intelligence sharing outreach and according to the post the classified information about crisis on Syria was given to the US by a partner and is still sensitive. They not even other allies have access to it. The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee calling this a slap in the face of the intelligence community. And let's find out what ails our weather actually have. It's factual ones Deval. Very well. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson who was also in the room saying they did not discuss sources methods or military operation. National security advisor HR McMaster denying the Washington Post report. Story came out tonight as reported its vaults and president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats tortured countries in morning. We're hearing from the president via Twitter and it is not an outright denial. He is tweeting quote. As president I wanted to share with Russia at an openly scheduled White House meeting which I have the absolute right to do facts pertaining to terrorism. An airline flight safety humanitarian reasons. Plus I want Russia to greatly stepped up their fight against spices and terrorism did the presence here classified information. With the Russians. We don't say it was caused by what's knocked us five when I will tell you can't see what the president here was pulled your program this story. The story combined what was leaked. With other information. And then and then and then be insinuated about sources and met.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.