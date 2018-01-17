Transcript for Tillerson calls on global community: 'Nuclear-armed' N. Korea not acceptable

And the secretary of state Rex. Tillerson is warning of possible military action if North Korea won't give up its nuclear program. He was speaking at a global summit and Vancouver Canada and Tillerson said a nuclear armed north is not acceptable. He said the north will trigger an option if it. Won't negotiate however Tillerson wouldn't say whether the White House considering limited limited military action.

