Transcript for Tillerson laments 'mean-spirited' Washington as he departs

Or for those are to gather here today truly appreciate the opportunity. To bid you proper farewell. First. I must thank each and every one of these for the road employees. Enabling the State Department to lead our foreign policy effort to conduct the stated diplomacy. And can that is the work of the department have the American people. None of this is possible without your baby contributions. From the mail room to the seventh floor and all points in between. And all of our missions abroad. Are locally employed staff. Narnia films eligible family members. Are masters and chief from mission. Everyone is important to the delivery of the mission the State Department. In prepared for the transition issues the secretary designate. Compile all of a policy index there were developed by you and your colleagues. The row first the basis for discussions at the National Security Council and alternately with president. These decks which I counted thirteen since February 1 2070. Provide not only the policy basis but the strategies and tactics. Which guide the department's execution against those policies. Also provide the secretary designate a recent next which run development. To provide. Updates of how tactics made me do adjust to cars. Circumstances. All the policies and strategies should never change. It was constantly review how the tactics are delivering. On the objectives. The country faces many challenges. And in some instances. Perplexing foreign affairs relationships. And and other instances serious national security threats. In these times your continued diligence and devotion to the state department's mission has never been more necessary. As you go about your duties interview. Carrying out your individual responsibilities as well that your collective duty. It is my hope that you'll be guided by and test your actions. Each day against. The values that we have spoken about over this past year. First to value the safety and security of yourselves. Your loved ones and your colleagues. Second to maintain. A commitment to accountability by force holding ourselves accountable. So you're able to hold others accountable. And that the positive environment of accountability. And is underpinned by a honesty. And integrity. In all you do. Never lose side of your most valuable asset. The most valuable lesson you possess. Your personal integrity. Not want to view was gifted and Dearborn where. It belongs to you. And always has and will belong to you and you alone. Only you can relinquish it or allowed to be compromised. Once you've done so. It is very very hard to regain it. So guarded as the most precious thing you possessed. And finally I hope you'll continue to treat each other with respect. Regardless. Of the job Todd all the station in life or your role. Everyone is important to the State Department. We're all just human beings. Trying to do our park. In closing I'd like to ask that each of you undertake to ensure. One act of kindness each day. Towards another person. This can be a very mean spirited town. But you don't have to choose to participate in that. Each of us get to choose the person we wanna be. And the way we want to be treated and the way we won't treat others. God bless you all their loved ones. God bless America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.