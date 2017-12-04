Transcript for Tillerson meets with Putin amid U.S.-Russia disagreements on Syria

The last hour we learned about that meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin secretary Tillerson during his visit but meanwhile we know it's an uphill battle eyes to listen negotiate with his Russian counterparts. Following the war of words between the White House in the Kremlin negotiations. Centered further clarify acres are sharp difference. So that we can better understand why these differences exist. And what the prospects were mirroring those differences may be secretary of state Rex Tillerson is in Moscow as tensions are high between US and Russia. Today Russian president Vladimir Putin's still casting doubt we do that connects them. Asking for proof the Syrian army used chemical weapons as the Kremlin continues to defend the Asad regime secretary of defense James Mattis is doubling down on the administration's warning to Syria. And president trump said in an interview he in the Chinese president were enjoying a beautiful piece of chocolate cake when he learned last week strikes in Syria were successful. Today Spicer said should chemical weapons continue to be used the president will keep all options on the table.

