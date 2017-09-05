A timeline of James Comey's career

More
The director of the FBI was fired Tuesday evening by President Donald Trump.
1:31 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A timeline of James Comey's career
I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47312376,"title":"A timeline of James Comey's career","duration":"1:31","description":"The director of the FBI was fired Tuesday evening by President Donald Trump. ","url":"/Politics/video/timeline-james-comeys-career-47312376","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.