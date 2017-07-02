Transcript for Timeline of Trump's Travel Ban

President trap signed that executive order temporarily banning all refugees plus visitors from seven. But Jordan Muslim countries and set up protest at the airports. And a flurry of legal talent. The backlash forcing an emergency hearing in this federal courtroom in New York. The judge ruling those with valid documentation. Cannot be denied entry to. In the country the White House apparently now walking back part of that sweeping edict. Now seeing green card holders permanent legal residents will not be barred from reentering the country thousands watching from the White House. To the capitol protesting president comes cracked down. The president firing at replacing the acting US attorney general Sally Yates after she refused to defend. The administration's immigration and travel or her president trump calling get paper trail on Friday a judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order blocking parts of the travel act. Bet we'll go to court rejected the government's bid to immediately bridge door to travel ban travel restrictions still on hold. Foreign nationals from those seven majority Muslim countries now entering the US James Rome are. The state has met its burden of demonstrating that it faces. Immediate and irreparable injuries. Court agreed with the Washington State attorney general that businesses universities and the State's tax base. Would be damaged by trauma disorder drug administration says the states and the court have overreached their powers to recognizes that it an area where congress is delegated authority to the president makes these determination. District court rules temporary restraining order no one has decided on the ultimate merits of the law yet the question is. Do they need to immediately stop it that's what this judge did nationwide.

