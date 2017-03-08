Transcript for 7 times Donald Trump made false or unsubstantiated claims

Reality TV star dominated the day down in his skepticism over the president's birth certificate but a broad it was an addiction to get some Republicans say that runs association with term may not just overshadow his message is make him look unwilling to challenge extremist views in his party Donald Trump doubling down tonight. Standing by his claim that he saw thousands cheering the building's coming down on violent when the World Trade Center came tumbling again. I watched in Jersey City managers. Whip out. Thousands of people. We're cheering. He says he saw on television but note that Gil has ever surfaced Jersey City officials say it never happened but trump says other sought as well. Us. Also office. Senator Ted Cruz ripping into adult role as never before the man is under. What set him off. This blaring headline in The National Enquirer take crews all their linked to JFK assassination. The tabloid printing in 1963 image. Of Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in New Orleans speculation the man sitting next to him is Cruz's father rough wild crews that was proof enough for Donald Trump. I think it's horrible I think it's absolutely horrible colony deliberately Harvey Oswald right artistic quality debt that before the U vagueness. Read between the ball. But rough oil crews angrily denying the made in the photo. This morning Donald Trump is playing the sarcasm card again after repeating this false claim more than twenty times this week. Is. It. He found there. Editors sadness I call President Obama and Hillary Clinton the founders of crisis and the founders these are the founders. The nicest Donald Trump to Kelly sent a result of the election and I will look at it at that time. But it will totally accept. The results. Of this grave and had his Starr at the presidential. Election. If I win the Republican nominee seeming to later ground work for a court via of course an eyewitness. An election result. What I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge. In the case of a twice this. His harshest words have been aimed at the US intelligence community which he blames for trying to undermine him would leaks I think it's a disgrace. And I say that and I say that. And that's something that Nazi Germany. Would have done and did you later he specifically pointed the finger at outgoing CIA director John Brennan to gay brain fired back. Saying to the Wall Street Journal quote. Tell the CIA officers who were serving in harm's way right now and their families were worried about them that they are akin to Nazi Germany. The White House insists that the president did not. July when he claimed to have received two recent phone calls that never took place the president said the head of the Boy Scouts called to praise his speech to the troops. But Scott leadership said there was no such phone call. And he also said he got a call from Mexico's president complimenting him on his work of the border but Mexico said that call also never happened. Press Secretary sir Sanders offering up this explanation for the president. Claims. In on Mexico he was referenced in a conversation and they had had of the G-20 summit in terms of the Boy Scouts. Multiple members of the boy scout leadership. Of them. Following his speech there that day. Congratulate him praise him. But the president specifically said that he received a phone call from the president of Mexico apparently very very direct conversations that goes yeah you like me first I was I was alliance. Pretty Adam bold accusation it's I don't remember the conversations took place for me to simply didn't take place over a phone call then he hasn't been. Person. Or Cecilia Vega they're drilling Sanders now the political tone of the speech to the Boy Scouts. Had angered so many people that scout leadership issued an apology.

