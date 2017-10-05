Transcript for Times that Donald Trump praised James Comey

James combing the FBI director he's a serious stuff US citizens. If he thinks there are allegations that she may or. Violated broken the law he'll he'll recommend I hope so I hope you have tough Peterson. I do have come from I don't know my do have confidence. And now it's reported today this morning. That the Department of Justice. Lawyers fighting you have to be. And that's because the department of justice's is trying. Solo hard. Give reject. You have to give the FBI credit that was so bad what happened originally but hundreds of gunners would director coming. To make the move that he made it item that kind of opposition he had waited trying to protect Arabs. From criminal prosecution I really disagreed with them I was not his band but I'll tell you what do what he did wrong he brought back his reputation. An FBI director. And the great great special agents of the FBI that. Will be able to collect. More than enough evidence to goner indictments against Hillary Clinton and her inner circle. Despite her ever. To disparage. Them and to discredit the we. Know our members need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.