6 times President Trump touted his own intellectual abilities

More
He said he is "like a smart person."
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 times President Trump touted his own intellectual abilities
It's Donald Trump and intellectuals. Trust me I'm like a Smart person. A person that very strongly believes that academics. Through the best schools like I'm like a very Smart person. He didn't pay any federal income tax so that make it or you don't like a Smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day. Speaking good myself. Noble ones because I have a very good brain and actually had a lot of things. I'm a very Smart guy went to the best college I had good marks that was a very Smart guy good student all that stuff OK because. What they do to the birth as we.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52218498,"title":"6 times President Trump touted his own intellectual abilities","duration":"3:00","description":"He said he is \"like a smart person.\"","url":"/Politics/video/times-president-trump-touted-intellectual-abilities-52218498","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.