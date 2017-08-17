5 times Trump's shared debunked story about Gen. Pershing

According to Trump, Pershing dipped bullets used to execute Muslim terrorists in pig blood, but fact-checking organizations have deemed the story to be false.
3:44 | 08/17/17

Comments
