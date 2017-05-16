Transcript for What you need to know today: Report Trump revealed classified intelligence to Russian officials

Hey I am on an about an ABC news in New York did present frog share classified information with Russian officials. Here are three things you need to know about the story today first the Washington Post reported that president trump disclose classified information of the Russian officials. Second the White House responded to those reports today saying the conversation trump haven't meeting with Russian officials. Was quote wholly appropriate and lastly Democrats are criticizing the report that even one influential Republican is sounding the alarm. More on that an attack. Back to the news that broke last night according to the Washington Post and later confirmed by others. During in this meeting at the White House last week. President trump shared classified information with two Russian officials about a potential ice this threat posed by lap tops on airplanes remember this meaning. The one American press were not allowed in to but a Russian photographer was. Yes that sell. What is the big deal well if he shared rarity invoking from. It can put sources on the ground at risk which is bad for them back for our own intelligence gathering and bad for our overall fight against ice but. It's also been reported that the info was it hours to share it came from our allies. And it the president share it without permission. It could make all our allies less likely to want to share intelligence with us which puts off. Also these were officials from Russia. Don't forget there's a probe into that her campaign colluding with Russia. And when it comes to our efforts against ice is especially in Syria we are not on the same page as Russia. All the people to share sensitive information with really Russia. It's not a good luck secondly what's the White House saying in response basically that the premise of the story is wrong. National security advisor HR McMaster gate a press conference today. He said it was wholly appropriate for the president to share whatever information he debt that nothing mr. trump shared compromise our national security. Here's what he didn't say whether or not he was allowed to share it. We heard from the president to recent weeks earlier today he wrote as president I want it to share with Russia at an openly scheduled White House meeting. Which I have the absolute right to do facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety humanitarian reasons plus. I want to rush in a greatly stepped up their fight against ice espionage terrorism. And he's right about that absolute right. The president has the legal power to declassify information if he wants to. But the big question here isn't if the president could share this intelligence Russian officials. It's if he should it share this intelligence with Russian officials. Finally what happens next. So yes Democrats are circling they are calling the reports deeply disturbing of the greatest possible concern. And a slap in the face to the Intel community. But even some Republicans are speaking out senator Bob Corker said the administration is quote in a downward spiral. This is the man in charge of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who's actually close to the White House who was once considered for secretary of state. So back to the question what happens next. Who tell us do our allies stopped sharing intelligence with asked does the intelligence community stop sharing info at the president. We're in unchartered territory here folks so this story moving fast stay with us here and an abcnews.com. We'll tell you what we know as we.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.