Transcript for What you need to know today: Trump nominates former Justice official as new FBI director

Hey everyone I'm on the Nevada another busy day on the Russia investigations front so here. Is what you need to know today first some big names on Capitol Hill earlier today the Director of National Intelligence. The deputy attorney general and add that the FBI and an essay. All testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee highlights from that hearing coming up next president trop names his new pay as director of the FBI. And finally James coney tomorrow we will hear from him in his first testimony since president trump fired him. More on that in a moment but first to Capitol Hill today. A Senate Intelligence Committee hearing put the spotlight on these men senior officials from the Department of Justice FBI and National Security Agency. But some of the toughest questions went to Daniel Coats he's the Director of National Intelligence why. Well because last night the Washington Post reported that back in March trump had asked coats to step in and get that FBI director Komi in his agency can back off their investigation into Michael Flynn. That's trumps former national security advisor. Coats was asked about that today repeatedly and each time he gave the same reply that he'd never felt pressure to influence the investigation. When he was pressed on that regardless of whether he felt pressure or not did the president ever ask him to do so he declined to answer. Again and again and saying he didn't think at a public hearing was the right place to give that answer. Next up the wait is over to see who'll replace James coney at the FBI. President trump made the announcement on Twitter today saying he would nominate Christopher ray to be the new director command trump says a quote impeccable credentials. Re now a private attorney was the assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2000 spot. Now remember the FBI director is nominated by the president and then confirmed by the fat and I would traditionally bipartisan confirmation process could get heated. Because of the way Komi was fired and because of the FBI probe into Russian election interference. Senators are gonna wanna know that rate can see those through and will be able to stand up to anyone trying to interfere. Finally it all comes back to James coney ever since president trump fired him in May we've been waiting to hear his cited the story. Did he tell trap he wasn't under investigation. Did trump really ask for his loyalty and why does school we think he was so suddenly and unexpectedly fired. Well tomorrow we may get answers to those questions Komi will testify again for the first time since being fired before the Senate Intelligence Committee. You can get a complete preview of his testimony at abcnews.com. And weak will be carrying the entire hearing live right here at 10 AM eastern. To join us back and checked in at abcnews.com for more on all of those stories and eat.

