Transcript for Tom Price Wins Senate Confirmation as Health Secretary

Overnight the senate confirmed another trump cabinet nominee top price is our new health and human services secretary. I came after hours of contentious debate the vote was along party lines 52 to 47. Price will head Republican efforts to dismantle obamacare. Democrats opposed his nomination largely for that reason. It was the Senate's fourth consecutive contested vote for a truck cabinet pick. And the price tag for president trumps border wall is now nearly 22 billion dollars nearly twice the cost estimated by the president. Reuters reports that the figure is based on an internal report from the Department of Homeland Security. The wall would likely take more than three years to build. The government is reportedly already working with contractors and seeking environmental waivers.

