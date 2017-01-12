Transcript for Top Dem suggests GOP-led Congress won't force Sessions to answer Russia questions

Democratic lawmakers looking into Russian and election meddling are growing increasingly frustrated. With attorney general Jeff Sessions are for closed door interview with sessions the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said. He refused to answer when asked the president from. Ever instructed him to block federal probes but congressman Aaron Adams ship and knowledge that they can't force essence that answer without the helpful for Republicans. Meanwhile the New York Times is reporting that the president had repeatedly urged top Republican senators. And the Russian investigation. Senate intelligence committee chair Richard Burke told the times said the president told him he hoped he could conclude the probe as quickly as possible. A bird said he did not feel pressured sources say the president expressed similar concerns to other lawmakers over the summer. But they downplayed it F acceptable political newcomer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.