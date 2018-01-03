Transcript for Top Democrat complains about Hope Hicks' evasiveness during Russia interview

Your committee spoke to hope picks yesterday Abilene was of of the day before the day before and then the next day she resigned. From the White House saying that she and she also says she had sent these little white lies. Number one can that lead to little white perjury diapers question. And the second is there so why have says it would that the timing had nothing to do with anything that it was just to decide in the next day you bought. I don't know what was involvement timing on and and in fairness though picks I wish of the conversations commit never left the committee. The question that was asked of her there was certainly a pertinent question if the witnesses willing to say things are true on behalf of the boss outside the committee we didn't know because it reflects with a be truthful. In that committee. But the the most significant issue I have with their testimony are the whole areas that she refused to testify on the instructions of the White House and that's not. Her fault that's the instructions of her employers she could do that. Well she can't unless we let her do that and this is the issue will the congress. Assert itself will the congress insist on answers. When Steve Bannon refuse to answer questions along the same lines. The Republican said well we need to demand answers that's an outrage and they subpoenaed him on the spot icing on now Steve van and apparently is a man without a country. Not beloved in the White House no longer with a bright Bart right so my colleagues and JP were willing to stand up and assert the institutional. Response was the committee. Not so according to announce being not so with hope picks not so with any number witnesses who have similarly refused answer questions. They need to be subpoenaed they need to be compelled and I were Abrosimova. Well by us as well as smaller but by us and if there is a legitimate claim as to a small subset. Of questions that the old executive privilege than we should negotiate respect that. You can't say we're simply not gonna answer questions about anything that happened during the transition. And it can happen during administration whether it involve the president toward didn't. And we have obviously very. Important questions asked told hicks about the preparation of that false statement about that meeting trump tower right Russians with dungeon exactly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.