Transcript for Top Democrats maintain the government shutdown can be averted if Trump backs down from his demands

John Karl leading us off. One of the key sticking points in the budget, funding the wall on the Mexican border. Should the taxpayers foot the bill first after promises during the campaign that Mexico would pay for it. Returning to capitol hill tonight, lawmakers stepping into a standoff over the president's border wall. The president wants the American taxpayer to fund it, at least at first. I'm going to sport the president. Reporter: That push could be pushing the government to the brink of a shutdown. What's your message to the Democrats? There are some things they want and that's kind of horse trading. If you draw a line in the sand people usually do that, wind up getting more blame than others who don't. Reporter: Their message to the president -- back off. If the president wouldn't throw this border wall into th this, we would have funding. This is just a down payment. You're shaking your head. Show me. Let's hear the plan. All right, so both sides digging in tonight. Mary Bruce with us live from capitol hill. As we heard, lot of debate over whether taxpayers will pay for the wall sf. One thing that both sides agree on, no one wants to see a government shutdown. This doesn't necessarily mean that a deal will be reached this week. They'll pass a short-term extension to buy them some more time to negotiate. North Korea upping the ante with the United States with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.