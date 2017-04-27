Top House Democrat: Tax plan 'Dripping in red ink'

More
ABC News' MaryAlice Parks speaks to Rep. Lloyd Doggett about President Trump's new tax plan.
7:03 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top House Democrat: Tax plan 'Dripping in red ink'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47059878,"title":"Top House Democrat: Tax plan 'Dripping in red ink'","duration":"7:03","description":"ABC News' MaryAlice Parks speaks to Rep. Lloyd Doggett about President Trump's new tax plan.","url":"/Politics/video/top-house-democrat-tax-plan-dripping-red-ink-47059878","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.