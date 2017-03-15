Transcript for Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials

Nine high ranking navy officers are also under arrest and a connection with the bribery scheme. Prosecutors say the officers traded classified information for special perks from a defense contractor based in Singapore. Among those perks travel and entertainment services including prostitutes. The officers are also set to have steered contracts to the company in exchange for those services. The nation's top marine on Capitol Hill facing tough questions from lawmakers about the nude photo scandal the general there Robert Miller promising to hold the guilty accountable. During her parents were dirt before senate committee. But some senators say the Marines have had plenty of time to improve. Noting that accusations of online exploitation of women dates back to 2013. He's being held accountable for doing nothing since 2013 oh. Which commander. I am very concerned. That this is part of culture that is resulting in a high levels of sexual assault. This is a problem with our culture. And I don't have a good answer for I'm not gonna sit here and talk around this thing I'm not. I'm responsible I'm the commandant. That's a that's a lame answer. But man that's all I've that's the best I can tell your right now. I'm. We've got to change. And it's on me. In general Moehler is also encouraging any additional victims who might be out there anyone with information to come for the Marine Corps is using a hotline to help identify some of the visas.

