Transcript for Top Senate Dem joins calls for Sessions' resignation

Four weeks. I have said that attorney general. Sessions needs to recuse himself. From any investigation. Into contacts between the president. And his associates on the campaign. And transition. And Russia. For weeks I made clear. That I believe attorney general session's close relationship with the trump campaign. Requires. That he recuse himself from the executive branch investigation in to times. Between the trump campaign. And Russia the information reported last night. Makes it clear. Beyond a shadow of a doubt. That attorney general sessions can not possibly lead in investigation into Russian interference. In our elections or come anywhere near it. Attorney general sessions had weeks. To correct the record that he made before the Judiciary Committee. But he let the record stand. They are cannot be even the scintilla of doubt. About the impartiality. And fairness. Of the attorney general the top law enforcement official of the land. After this. It's clear. The attorney general sessions does not meet that test. Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach. For the good of the country the attorney general sessions should resign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.