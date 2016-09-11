Trade: What Will Trump Do?

If America doesn't get a "good deal," Trump has said the U.S. will leave NAFTA.
0:57 | 11/09/16

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trade: What Will Trump Do?
Trends and resentment bought ownership this what me. She called it the gold standard this will be a disaster we're going to renegotiate. NAFTA. Probably. The worst trade deal ever agreed and signed. In the history of the world. We're also going to lower taxes. On American businesses from 35%. To 50%. At we will have the largest. Regular dar re arm. We're gonna stand up to giant we don't get that killed one we will withdraw from have to start there. Much much better detail that we ever had. And then they say I'm against right while I'm against it was like Vatican done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

