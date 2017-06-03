Transcript for New travel ban drops Iraq but keeps other countries

The executive order signed by the president earlier today. Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States. There's a bottle measure for strengthening our national security. It is the president's solemn duty to protect the American people. Than with this order president trump is exercising his rightful authority. To keep our people safe. This threat straw our security continued to evolve and change. Common sense dictates that we continually reevaluate. And reassess the system's really rely upon to protect our country. While no system can be made completely infallible. The American people can have high confidence. We are notifying ways to improve the vetting process. And thus keep terrorists from entering our country. To our allies and partners around the world. Please understand disorders part of our ongoing efforts to eliminate vulnerabilities. That radical Islamist terrorists can and will exploit forty struck divisions. As president truck noted in his address to congress the majority of people convicted. In our courts for terrorism related offenses since 9/11. Came here from abroad. We also know they meet people seeking to support our commit terrorist acts were trying in our through our refugee program. In fact today more than 300 people according to the FBI. Who came here as refugees are. Under in FBI investigation today for potential terrorism related activities. Like every nation the United States has a right to control who enters our country and to keep out those do would do us harm. This executive order a siege to protect the American people. As well as lawful immigrants now putting in place and enhance screening and vetting process for ministers from six countries. Three of these nations our state sponsors of terrorism. The other three have served as safe havens for terrorists countries. Countries where governments have lost control of their territory. To terrorist groups like I saw Laura al-Qaeda. And its affiliates this executive war responsibly provides a needed palms. Weekend so we can carefully review how we. Scrutinize people coming here from these countries of concern terrorism is clearly a danger for America and our people. The president gets briefings on these dangers an emerging threats on a regular basis. The federal investigative agencies the intelligence community. The Department of State the department of homeland security and the united states military. Report to the president. Knowing the president would best possess sets extensive camp information. Our founders wisely gave the executive branch the authority and IDD to protect the nation. This executive order is a proper exercise. That power. This executive orders prospective in nature it's focuses on preventing the entry of new foreign nationals from the six designated countries. Accordingly it is important to note that nothing in this executive order affects existing lawful permanent residents. All persons with current authorization. To ensure our homeland. Unregulated on vetted trouble is not universal privilege especially when national security is at stake. The White House worked closely with the department of homeland security department of justice and Department of State. To create an order that addresses previous concerns and protects our homeland. And every one of our citizens.

