Transcript for New travel ban drops Iraq but keeps 6 other majority-Muslim countries

President trump vowed to take the fight over its first travel ban to the Supreme Court. But ultimately decided to revoke that order and today behind closed doors signed his new executive order that takes effect march 16. While no system can be made completely infallible. The American people can have high confidence. We are notifying ways to improve the vetting process. And thus keep terrorists from entering our country. So what's new. For starters Syrian refugees are no longer singled out with an indefinite ban. The order no longer makes exceptions for religious minorities and it explicitly does not impact to dual citizens and those with valid US Lisa's but the new order suspends the entire refugee program for four months and while Iraq has been removed from the list there are still six majority Muslim countries where travel to the US is banned for ninety days. The attorney general says there's good reason to block foreign nationals from Sudan Syria Iran or Libya Somalia and Yemen. Three of these nations our state sponsors of terrorism. The other three have served as safe havens for terrorist countries. Countries where governments have lost control of their territory. To terrorist groups like I sell or al-Qaeda. And its affiliates. Still critics say the order does nothing to improve national security is still mean spirited. Misguided. And in my judgment goes against what America's all about. The Washington State attorney general whose lawsuit brought down the first travel ban says his team is reviewing this new executive order and considering the next steps. Jane Orman ABC news Washington.

