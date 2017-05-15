-
Now Playing: GOP senators react to report Trump revealed classified info to Russians
-
Now Playing: Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements
-
Now Playing: Three things you need to know now about the Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama criticizes President Trump's decision on school lunches
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he didn't demand loyalty from former FBI Director Comey
-
Now Playing: Trump's FBI firing brings Watergate comparisons
-
Now Playing: Trump thought Comey firing would be 'very popular'
-
Now Playing: Federal judges to hear appeal on Trump's revised travel ban
-
Now Playing: White House tries to put FBI chief's firing behind them
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 5.14.2017
-
Now Playing: President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director Comey sends White House into chaos
-
Now Playing: Karl on new FBI director: President knows he needs someone that's 'politically bulletproof'
-
Now Playing: Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe: Trump 'regards himself as above the law'
-
Now Playing: Former DNI Clapper: Comey firing a 'victory on the scoreboard for' Russians
-
Now Playing: Warner: 'We would love to have Director Comey appear in an open hearing'
-
Now Playing: Haley on North Korea: 'Having a missile test is not the way to sit down with the president'
-
Now Playing: Trump defends Comey firing in commencement speech
-
Now Playing: Trump promises to quickly replace Comey at FBI
-
Now Playing: Trump gives commencement address at Liberty University
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Fast decision' on new FBI head possible