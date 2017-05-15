Transcript for Travel ban judges scrutinize Trump's Muslim statements

Trump administration attorneys back in court how is a quart and ago if in fact it's Zia. A Muslim man. In the guise of. National security once again they are arguing to save the president's travel being the first version with a blocked by the courts the second version also halted. Monday White House attorneys looking to reinstate that order blocking the entry of foreign nationals from six majority Muslim countries. And what the president found was he said look I find that it would be detrimental. To let in their nationals for a brief period of ninety days. While I ascertain whether the vetting procedures that we have in place for these countries are actually adequate the arguments were heard in Seattle before three judge panel of the US court of appeals for the ninth circuit this is nationality based discrimination. Finished challenged the state of Hawaii arguing statements like this one from big candidate trump Donald. Of Muslims entering the United States proves the executive order at its heart is a Muslim being. Our point was that an objective observer looking all this would would have no other conclusion. But that this executive order is trying to denigrate. Religion. Last week the case went before the fourth Circuit Court of Appeals the administration needs to win both the fourth and ninth circuit's in order to implement the travel thing. Don back is ABC news Los Angeles.

