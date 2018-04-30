Tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron vanishes

The sapling tree was planted by the presidents last week during a state visit.
Of the oak tree planted that presidents from been French president among all the crown last week. Well it vanished. As their planted that settling just a week ago on the south blunt all that's left now that's impressed. Tree was reportedly quarantined by US Customs and Border Protection because it's a non native species they save doing just fine and then they'll be back. And we hope our taking immigration rule took another degree when trees aren't allowed.

