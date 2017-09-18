Trump in 2016: UN 'not a friend to freedom'

Speaking at AIPAC, the then-presidential candidate also said the United Nations was "not a friend even to the United States of America."
0:35 | 09/18/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump in 2016: UN 'not a friend to freedom'
Which brings me to my next point. The utter weakness and it competence of the United Nations. The it. The United Nations is not a friend of democracy. It's not a friend of freedom. It's not a friend even to the United States of America whereas you know it has its hall. And it surely is not a friend to Israel.

