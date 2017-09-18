Transcript for Trump in 2016: UN 'not a friend to freedom'

Which brings me to my next point. The utter weakness and it competence of the United Nations. The it. The United Nations is not a friend of democracy. It's not a friend of freedom. It's not a friend even to the United States of America whereas you know it has its hall. And it surely is not a friend to Israel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.